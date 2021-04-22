Boner Fight for April 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: AN UNACCEPTABLE JOKE

Shortly after the conviction of Derek Chauvin, a white elementary school teacher shared a picture of herself kneeling on a black student’s neck. The student wasn’t hurt, and said it was just a joke.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE THE JURY WAS SCARED OF WHAT THE MOB WOULD DO.

The verdict of Derek Chauvin’s trial wasn’t well received by everyone on the far right. Seemingly in denial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that the jury was under pressure to convict Derek Chauvin out of fear from a mob.

via The Hill