Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 22nd, 2021

Artsies:
Together Together • Surrogate pregnancy comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Together Together is a romantic comedy that explores different kinds of love, and relationships.
Director: Nikole Beckwith
Starring: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao
Fartsies:
Mortal Kombat • Videogame-based action movie • theaters, HBO Max • 2 1/2 stars
Based on the video game Mortal Kombat, the movie is a cinematic story about an MMA fighter who fights to protect his family.
Director: Simon McQuoid
Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson
