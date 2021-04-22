News

Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 22nd, 2021

Posted on

Artsies:  

Together Together • Surrogate pregnancy comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Together Together is a romantic comedy that explores different kinds of love, and relationships.

Director: Nikole Beckwith

Starring: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Mortal Kombat • Videogame-based action movie • theaters, HBO Max • 2 1/2 stars

Based on the video game Mortal Kombat, the movie is a cinematic story about an MMA fighter who fights to protect his family.

Director: Simon McQuoid

Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson

via Rotten Tomatoes

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top