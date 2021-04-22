Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 22nd, 2021

Artsies:

Together Together • Surrogate pregnancy comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Together Together is a romantic comedy that explores different kinds of love, and relationships.

Director: Nikole Beckwith

Starring: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Mortal Kombat • Videogame-based action movie • theaters, HBO Max • 2 1/2 stars

Based on the video game Mortal Kombat, the movie is a cinematic story about an MMA fighter who fights to protect his family.

Director: Simon McQuoid

Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson

via Rotten Tomatoes