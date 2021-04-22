Geek News on the Radio for April 22nd, 2021

Watch the Opening Scene of ‘Mortal Kombat’

Based on the videogame, Mortal Kombat is set to be an action packed fighting film.

via Digital Spy

The Complicated Ownership of ‘Spiderman.’

Previously, Sony was responsible for the majority of Spiderman movies. Even now, they help make movies like Far From Home. But Marvel also makes movies using Spiderman so, who owns what?

via Don’t Tell Harry

Father of the Muppets, Jim Henson is Receiving a Bio-Pic

Titled “Muppet Man” the bio-pic will tell the story of Jim Henson, a master puppeteer and creator of The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, and more.

via Deadline

‘Wings of Fire’ by Tui T. Sutherland is Getting an Animated Show for Netflix

Ten episodes have been greenlit for Netflix, and the show is planned to be Directed by Ava DuVernay.

via Deadline

Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ is Adding Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman to the Cast

The series will tell the story of the Skrull invasion on Disney+

via SYFY

Emilia Clarke Announces Her New Comic “M.O.M – Mother of Madness”

The comic book tells the story of a single mother, who discovers she has super powers.

via Looper