Boner Fight for April 23rd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS OKLAHOMA; MOW ‘EM DOWN

Oklahoma just passed a law where gives immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” hit protestors, who are hindering the roadways, with their vehicles. via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: THE WEDDING THAT COULD NOT BE STOPPED

A couple was set to get married at a beautiful mansion, however; they did not get permission to have the wedding on the property. via NBC4I