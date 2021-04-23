Boners

Boner Fight for April 23rd, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS OKLAHOMA; MOW ‘EM DOWN

Oklahoma just passed a law where gives immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” hit protestors, who are hindering the roadways, with their vehicles. via CNN

Boner Candidate #2:  THE WEDDING THAT COULD NOT BE STOPPED

A couple was set to get married at a beautiful mansion, however; they did not get permission to have the wedding on the property. via NBC4I

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top