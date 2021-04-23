Boner of the Day for April 23rd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WELL SIR NOW YOU CAN REALLY STRETCH OUT

An Australian airline accidently charged a man over $900 million for extra legroom. via VICE

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS OKLAHOMA; MOW ‘EM DOWN

Oklahoma just passed a law where gives immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” hit protestors, who are hindering the roadways, with their vehicles. via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: A NEW FEDERAL LAW; YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO KNOW THE GENDER OF YOUR CHILD UNTIL IT IS BORN

A family who used explosives for their gender reveal is under investigation, reports say that New Hampshire residents felt the explosion almost 20 miles away. via Oregon Live

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT COCAINE? WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT

A North Carolina man was arrested for making threats and possession, but in his mug shot it looks as though he as a little bit of Cocaine on his upper lip. via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: THE WEDDING THAT COULD NOT BE STOPPED

A couple was set to get married at a beautiful mansion, however; they did not get permission to have the wedding on the property. via NBC4I

Boner Candidate #3: THE FRIENDS OF TOOTING COMMON DEMAND MORE TOILETS

Britian is starting to open things back up, however; the public bathrooms are not one of the things being reopened and going to the restroom outside is becoming a larger problem. via Chron