Boner Fight for April 2nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: BUBBLES AND BOTOX
A man in Florida was arrested for practicing medicine without a license caught by hosting a Bubbles and Botox event where they would give Botox shots and drink 4 loco champagne. via News 4 Jax
Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE SOOOOOOOOO CLOSE
Gov Cox is saying that masks are still mandatory for students K – 12 but there are some parents who are saying they refuse to have their children wear a mask after the mandate ends. via Deseret News
