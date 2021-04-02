Boners

Boner Fight for April 2nd, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: BUBBLES AND BOTOX

A man in Florida was arrested for practicing medicine without a license caught by hosting a Bubbles and Botox event where they would give Botox shots and drink 4 loco champagne. via News 4 Jax

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE SOOOOOOOOO CLOSE

Gov Cox is saying that masks are still mandatory for students K – 12 but there are some parents who are saying they refuse to have their children wear a mask after the mandate ends. via Deseret News

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top