Boner Fight for April 30th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I THINK THIS MIGHT HAVE BEEN ILL-ADVISED

Seven high-risk registered sex offenders were have been released months early in the statewide effort to reduce the jail population to slow the spread of coronavirus. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, each of the offenders have been charged with cutting off their monitors or tampering with their tracking devices to render them inoperable, after being released from jail for crimes ranging from indecent exposure to sexual battery to child molestation. They have also all repeatedly violated parole. “These kinds of high-risk sex offenders are the most dangerous kind of criminal and the most likely to re-offend. They are doing everything they can to avoid detection by the parole officers assigned to monitor them so they can potentially commit additional sex offenses,” OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: BLEACH ON THE BEACH

Authorities in a Spanish coastal resort have apologised after spraying a beach with bleach in an attempt to protect children from coronavirus. Zahara de los Atunes, near Cadiz, used tractors to spray more than 2km (1.2 miles) of beach with a bleach solution a day before Spain allowed children out of lockdown for the first time. Environmentalists say the move caused “brutal damage” to the local ecosystem. Spain has been badly affected by the coronavirus, with 23,800 deaths. It recently announced a four-phase plan to lift its stringent lockdown measures and return to a “new normality” by the end of June. María Dolores Iglesias, who heads an environmental volunteer group in the Cadiz region, said she had visited the beach at Zahara de los Atunes and seen the damage for herself. She said the bleach “killed everything on the ground, nothing is seen, not even insects”. Read More