Geek News on the Radio for April 30th, 2020

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Final Season

Mark your calendars agents, because Season 7 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a premiere date! The final season of the series will launch on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Picking up where we left off with Season 6 — and the reveal of a new Phil Coulson Life Model Decoy — Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world. Read More

Mystery Science Theater Live Riff-a-Long

With all of us sequestered at home, we’ve probably been doing our own mini-Mystery Science Theaters with every bad movie we’re marathoning in our living rooms all day. But that’s no substitute for the real Mystery Science Theater 3000. And now, when we need it most, MST3K is coming back. On Sunday, May 3rd at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, Mystery Science Theater 3000 will give fans a special live broadcast for MSTies everywhere. This special event will be headlined by “Emergency Host” Emily Crenshaw (Emily Marsh), Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow T. Robot (Nate Begle), and GPC (Yvonne Freese). They’ll perform live via videoconference, with the Riff-Along of “Experiment 111,” a.k.a. the movie Moon Zero Two. The event will features new additional riffs, with visits from Joel Hodgson, who will answer questions and comments for the loyal MSTies via social media. The two-hour event will also include a brand new riff of the short film Circus Day. Read More

Crossing Swords Trailer

Crossing Swords looks like an R-rated LEGO Movie, and if that floats your boat, you might want to check out the trailer below. Featuring the voices of Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Seth Green, and more, the series features toy peg characters living in a kingdom full of violence, foul language, and uncomfortable sexual situations. Read More

Ridley Scott May Be Looking into Adapting the Novel, The End of October

Is Ridley Scott really considering adding another directing project to his already full plate with an adaptation of the pandemic novel The End of October? The recently published novel from Lawrence Wright has only just hit shelves, but it seems like the director currently occupied with production on The Last Duel could be taking the helm on an adaptation of this hot property. An exclusive from Deadline indicates Scott’s production company, Scott Free, is in the process of putting into motion either a movie or limited series adaptation of Wright’s novel. With Scott Free taking the wheel, it seems only natural Scott himself would be eyeing the adaptation as a possible next project. Read More