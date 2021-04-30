Boner Fight for April 30th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE NOT FORCING KIDS, WE’RE MAKING IT EASILY AVAILABLE

A group of anti-vaxxers in Murray placed signs outside two high schools that urged everyone not to get vaccinated.

via ABC News

Boner Candidate #2: IF I WERE A DEMOCRAT I’D ALREADY BE ON MOUNT RUSHMORE.

Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ featured an interview with the twice-impeached former president Donald Trump. During the interview, the two talked about the ‘great’ accomplishments of the disgraced leader, even saying that he’d be on Mt. Rushmore had Trump been a democrat.

via Mediaite