Boner of the Day for May 3rd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: TED CRUZ IS OPENLY CORRUPT

Former head of the Government Office of Ethics, Walter Shaub, says that Ted Cruz’s most recent statement about pulling funds from company’s for being too “woke” is probably the most openly corrupt statement ever made. via Huff Post

Boner Candidate #2: MANNEQUINS HAVE ALREADY ACHIEVED HERD IMMUNITY

Police were called on a restaurant in Canada for violating the COVID lockdown policy’s, but when police arrive they discover that the customer in the restaurant is a Mannequin. via UPI

Boner Candidate #3: A KNEE TO THE CROTCH WILL TEACH YOU

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested for assaulting a high school kid while substitute teaching. via Kansas City

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY. I WAS A SLAVE MASTER

Bobby Paul Edwards was given 10 years in prison for convincing a black man, with a disability to work for him for 100 hours per week without pay. via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: MOUNT RUSHMORE IS PERFECT FOR FIREWORKS JOE

South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem is suing the Biden administration for denying her permission to launch fireworks over Mount Rushmore. via The Hill

Boner Candidate #3: I’M STARTING TO FEEL LIKE ROSA PARKS ON THIS MASK ISSUE

Council Member Jessica Alexander, compared her fight to get rid of the mask mandates to the fight of Rosa Parks. via Yahoo News