Boner of the Day for April 30th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: EMBEZZLER? FOR THAT?
A women in Texas discovered that she had 21-year-old outstanding warrant for her arrest in Oklahoma. She was being charged for embezzlement due to her failure to return a rented VHS tape in 1999.
Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE NOT FORCING KIDS, WE’RE MAKING IT EASILY AVAILABLE
A group of anti-vaxxers in Murry placed signs outside two high schools that urged everyone not to get vaccinated.
Boner Candidate #3: A POOP WALL WILL MAKE MY POINT
A dispute over property lines climaxed with a farmer who constructed a wall of poop that stretched 250 feet.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SLOW DOWN THIS IS A SCO-HOL ZONE.
A slow-zone near a school in Florida was misspelled as “SCOHOL.”
Boner Candidate #2: OH, YOU YOUTUBERS.
After a mask-less prank, two YouTubers are facing deportation from Bali. The prank consisted of the two YouTubers using face paint to draw masks on their faces, without actually wearing a mask at all.
Boner Candidate #3: IF I WERE A DEMOCRAT I’D ALREADY BE ON MOUNT RUSHMORE.
Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ featured an interview with the twice-impeached former president Donald Trump. During the interview, the two talked about the ‘great’ accomplishments of the disgraced leader, even saying that he’d be on Mt. Rushmore had Trump been a democrat.
