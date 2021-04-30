Boner of the Day for April 30th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: EMBEZZLER? FOR THAT?

A women in Texas discovered that she had 21-year-old outstanding warrant for her arrest in Oklahoma. She was being charged for embezzlement due to her failure to return a rented VHS tape in 1999.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE NOT FORCING KIDS, WE’RE MAKING IT EASILY AVAILABLE

A group of anti-vaxxers in Murry placed signs outside two high schools that urged everyone not to get vaccinated.

via ABC News

Boner Candidate #3: A POOP WALL WILL MAKE MY POINT

A dispute over property lines climaxed with a farmer who constructed a wall of poop that stretched 250 feet.

via M-Live

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SLOW DOWN THIS IS A SCO-HOL ZONE.

A slow-zone near a school in Florida was misspelled as “SCOHOL.”

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #2: OH, YOU YOUTUBERS.

After a mask-less prank, two YouTubers are facing deportation from Bali. The prank consisted of the two YouTubers using face paint to draw masks on their faces, without actually wearing a mask at all.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: IF I WERE A DEMOCRAT I’D ALREADY BE ON MOUNT RUSHMORE.

Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ featured an interview with the twice-impeached former president Donald Trump. During the interview, the two talked about the ‘great’ accomplishments of the disgraced leader, even saying that he’d be on Mt. Rushmore had Trump been a democrat.

via Mediaite