Boner Candidate #1: HOW CAN PEOPLE BE SO UGLY

A panel of Prehistoric petroglyphs in Moab was defaced with the words White Power. via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: SOME OF THE GOP WANTS TO CONTINUE WITH THE LIE

A group of GOP politicians refuse to delete the tweets about Kamala Harris even though the story has been debunked. via Huffington Post