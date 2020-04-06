Boner Fight for April 6th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: DR. DREW KNOWS WHAT FOX WANTS TO HEAR

Dr. Drew Pinsky is using copyright claims to remove a video compilation of his past comments in which he downplays the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, acccording to HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali. On social media, Pinsky’s critics have shared a video containing multiple clips of the media personality saying that fears of COVID-19 were overblown. The clips were taken from Pinsky’s podcast and media appearances in February and early March, including an appearance on KTLA News in Los Angeles on March 2, when he called it a “press-induced panic.” The video went viral after it was shared by Ali, who noted that the original video on YouTube has been taken down after Pinsky’s company issued a copyright claim. Representatives for Pinsky and YouTube did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment. On Saturday, Pinsky released a video on social media apologizing for his previous comments, which included a claim that one’s chances of dying of the coronavirus are worse than being “hit by an asteroid.” He said that he made a mistake in comparing COVID-19 to the flu without looking at the severity of the disease. “My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that,” he said.

Boner Candidate #2: FIRED FOR DOING THE RIGHT THING

WASHINGTON — For days, he fended off fears that the contagion would spread unchecked through his crew. Then last week, the captain of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who had appealed to his superiors for help, was fired. By Sunday, friends said, he had come down with the coronavirus himself. The military has long adhered to a rigid chain of command and tolerated no dissent expressed outside official channels. Capt. Brett E. Crozier, the skipper of the aircraft carrier, knew he was up against those imperatives when he asked for help for nearly 5,000 crew members trapped in a petri dish of a warship in the middle of a pandemic. But colleagues say the mistake that could cost Captain Crozier his career was charging headlong into the Trump administration’s narrative that it had everything under control. Pentagon officials said that although President Trump never ordered Captain Crozier dismissed, he was displeased with the captain’s actions and let the Navy know — a sentiment Mr. Trump made very public on Saturday when he lashed out at the captain. Even so, the Navy’s top brass clashed about what to do.

