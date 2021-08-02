Boner Fight for August 02, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS SELF DEFENSE

A Washington man shoots his refrigerator after thinking a can of soda that had fallen out of it was someone shooting. via KIMA

Boner Candidate #2: SHOULD WE REALLY HAVE TO BE TELLING PEOPLE THIS?

Weber County Sherriff’s department is seeing an increase in people hammocking from Electrical Towers and are issues a warning against doing it. via Fox 13 Now