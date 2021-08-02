Geek News on the Radio for August 02, 2021

Venom Sequel Trailer

Jodi Wittaker leaving Dr. Who

Jodi Wittaker & the show runner Chris Chibnall are leaving the Dr. Who Series. via SyFy

Sweet Tooth Season 2

The Netflix series Sweet Tooth has been approved for season 2. via Techradar

Haunted Mansion Movie

Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie is in the works and the new cast and director have been selected. via Slash Film

Disney Parks Mandate Masks

Disneyland resort and parks are reinstated masks for indoor activities. via ABC 7

Bat Girl Movie

The new Bat Girl movie has cast it’s Jim Gordon. via Techradar

Suicide Squad

The director talks about his feelings on the new movie. via Gizmodo