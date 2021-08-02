Geek News on the Radio for August 02, 2021

Venom Sequel Trailer
Jodi Wittaker leaving Dr. Who
Jodi Wittaker & the show runner Chris Chibnall are leaving the Dr. Who Series. via SyFy
Sweet Tooth Season 2
The Netflix series Sweet Tooth has been approved for season 2. via Techradar
Haunted Mansion Movie
Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie is in the works and the new cast and director have been selected. via Slash Film
Disney Parks Mandate Masks
Disneyland resort and parks are reinstated masks for indoor activities. via ABC 7
Bat Girl Movie
The new Bat Girl movie has cast it’s Jim Gordon. via Techradar
Suicide Squad
The director talks about his feelings on the new movie. via Gizmodo
