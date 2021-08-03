Boner of the Day for August 3rd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU’LL HAVE THE BURGER THE WAY WE MAKE IT. NEXT.

A Burger King Employee in Michigan was charged last week after pointing a gun out of the drive through window at customers.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: STAND YOUR GROUND.

An Idaho rodeo went wrong after a cable broke and a bull tried to run up onto the stands. A man in the stands with a cowboy hat pointed a handgun at the bull.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: GOING TO CANADA CAN’T BE THAT IMPORTANT

A pair of American tourists were fined on their way into Canada for providing fake vaccination cards. The fines totaled roughly ~$16,000.

via The New York Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WAS NOT A MARRIAGE THAT WAS MEANT TO LAST.

A wedding in Louisiana ended with a bang after the groom shot his friend after suspecting an affair. The friend is in a stable condition.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS HOW I SEE MYSELF

A woman’s mugshot went viral for the wig she wore.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: I DIDN’T WANT TO MOW MY LAWN

A man in Vancouver really didn’t want to mow his lawn, so instead he simply lit it all on fire.

via CTV News