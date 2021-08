Boner Candidate #1: YOU’LL HAVE THE BURGER THE WAY WE MAKE IT. NEXT.

A Burger King Employee in Michigan was charged last week after pointing a gun out of the drive through window at customers.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T WANT TO MOW MY LAWN

A man in Vancouver really didn’t want to mow his lawn, so instead he simply lit it all on fire.

via CTV News