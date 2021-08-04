Boner of the Day for August 4th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: Keep Your Hands to Yourself
Maxwell Berry, duct taped to his Frontier Airline seat after groping the flight attendants. via New York Post
BONER CANDIDATE #2: Ice Cream Crazy
After breaking into multiple ice cream shops, a man was arrested and given an ankle monitor and proceeded to rob more ice cream shops. via WoodTV
BONER CANDIDATE #3: Kidney Transplants are Hilarious
Selena Gomez blasts “The Good Fight” for making fun of the kidney transplant she had back in 2017. via MSN
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: Why Can’t We Golden Rule This Stuff?
After families with high-risk students demanded a mask mandate for schools, a Utah County commissioner used comments from an anti-mask Facebook group. via SLTribune
BONER CANDIDATE #2: Covered in Spaghetti
After drinking and eating spaghetti, a couple began fighting- using the spaghetti as a weapon. via The Smoking Gun
BONER CANDIDATE #3: Blue Lives Matter?
An officer who said he was beaten at the capitol riot was accused of being an actor. via Reuters
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.