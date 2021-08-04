Boners

Boner of the Day for August 4th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: Keep Your Hands to Yourself

Maxwell Berry, duct taped to his Frontier Airline seat after groping the flight attendants. via New York Post

BONER CANDIDATE #2:  Ice Cream Crazy

After breaking into multiple ice cream shops, a man was arrested and given an ankle monitor and proceeded to rob more ice cream shops.  via WoodTV

BONER CANDIDATE #3: Kidney Transplants are Hilarious

Selena Gomez blasts “The Good Fight” for making fun of the kidney transplant she had back in 2017. via MSN

 

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: Why Can’t We Golden Rule This Stuff?

After families with high-risk students demanded a mask mandate for schools, a Utah County commissioner used comments from an anti-mask Facebook group. via SLTribune

BONER CANDIDATE #2: Covered in Spaghetti

After drinking and eating spaghetti, a couple began fighting- using the spaghetti as a weapon. via The Smoking Gun

BONER CANDIDATE #3: Blue Lives Matter?

An officer who said he was beaten at the capitol riot was accused of being an actor. via Reuters

 

Comments
