Boner Fight for August 13th, 2019

The young man, only known as Akash, from Haryana in northern India, was given a BMW M3 car by his mother and father. In an act of protest over not getting the vehicle he wanted, the man ditched the car, but later jumped into the river and joined drivers to try and save it. Man plunges BMW into a lake in a rage after he didn't get a Jaguar. BMWs cost around 3.5 million rupees (£41,400; $49,000) locally, while Jaguars are more expensive, costing about five million rupees (£58,000, $70,000). Shocking footage shows the car floating away on the river in the northern Indian state before it gets stuck on a bank of tall grass. Akash, believed to be the son of a local landlord swims in and tries to rescue it, with the help of others. Police are investigating the incident, local media report.