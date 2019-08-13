Boner Fight for August 13th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: STAND UP COMIC SONNY PERDUE.
Minnesota Farmers Union president calls the agriculture secretary’s dig “very insensitive. It took everyone by surprise.” America’s farmers have apparently been demoted by the Trump administration from “great patriots” to “whiners,” according to a tone-deaf joke by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Farmers, struggling with plunging income and bankruptcies amid President Donald Trump’s trade war, were stunned. Perdue made the joke while getting heat last week from Minnesota farmers complaining about, among other things, the latest blow to their businesses from the trade war. China has canceled all purchases of U.S. farm products in retaliation for Trump’s decision to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. At a Farmfest listening session with farmers in Minnesota, Perdue hit back at the complaints with his joke: “What do you call two farmers in a basement? A whine cellar.” As he pounded the table in mirth, some of the thousands of farmers at the event laughed nervously — which was followed by boos. “It was definitely not an appropriate thing to say,” Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish told HuffPost. “It was very insensitive. It took everyone by surprise. He doesn’t understand what farmers are dealing with, and he’s the head of the Department of Agriculture. He’s supposed to be working for farmers.” Wertish said several farmers have complained about Perdue’s comment to him in person and via email. Net farm income in America has plunged by nearly half over the last five years from $123.4 billion in 2013 to $63 billion last year. It plummeted by 16% last year alone, Time reports. Farmers have filed a record number of bankruptcies since the start of Trump’s trade war with China. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: NOT THE CAR I WANTED MOM. NOT THE CAR I WANTED.
The young man, only known as Akash, from Haryana in northern India, was given a BMW M3 car by his mother and father. In an act of protest over not getting the vehicle he wanted, the man ditched the car, but later jumped into the river and joined drivers to try and save it. Man plunges BMW into a lake in a rage after he didn't get a Jaguar. BMWs cost around 3.5 million rupees (£41,400; $49,000) locally, while Jaguars are more expensive, costing about five million rupees (£58,000, $70,000).
Shocking footage shows the car floating away on the river in the northern Indian state before it gets stuck on a bank of tall grass. Akash, believed to be the son of a local landlord swims in and tries to rescue it, with the help of others. Since the video has gone viral, people have hit out at the driver online, accusing him of being ungrateful. Read More
