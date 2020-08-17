Boner Fight for August 17th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HOW ELSE WAS HE SUPPOSED TO SHOW HIS LOVE?

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, who works at an Applebee’s in South Carolina and drove 500 miles to Florida, began planning the abduction eight months ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but he had allegedly stalked his victim on social media for many years. Although police did not identify the victim, the home where Thomas was arrested is owned by Deville, whose real name is 26-year-old Daria Berenato. Deville currently stars in the E! cable channel reality TV series Total Divas. Thomas had parked his car close to midnight on Saturday evening, just around the corner from the home in Lutz, Florida, about 15 miles north of Tampa. Thomas was then seen to allegedly cut a hole in the patio screen and was outside on the patio for up to four hours watching his victim through the windows of the home, waiting before she went to bed before executing his plan. Thomas is then alleged to have entered Deville’s home through the patio door in the early hours at 2.43am, setting off the alarm.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU WILL RUIN THAT BABY’S LIFE

Two parents-to-be are feuding with friends and family members after announcing that they plan on naming their daughter after a rather obscure character from a galaxy far, far away. On August 13, the father-to-be took his feud to the r/AITA (Am I The A******) subreddit to get outsider opinions on the situation. Posting under the username throwawayuscscar, he explained that he and his wife are “huge fans of the ‘Star Wars’ movies.” “We met while camping out for the premiere of ‘The Force Awakens,’” he explained. “Our spark was instant, and just a year later, I proposed with a ring hanging from the arm of a Rey Funko figure and she said yes.” ‘They think we are messing up the child for this’ For the most part, throwawayuscscar says that friends respect his and his wife’s “Star Wars” obsession. When the couple shared their baby name, though, people were “appalled.” Over Zoom, throwawayuscscar and his wife announced to family and friends that they would be naming their daughter Captain-Phasma. “The whole name, like Mary-Kate,” he explained. “Once we announced the name on a Zoom meeting with our family and closest friends, they went from being happy and excited to appalled,” he said. “They think we are messing up the child for this.”

