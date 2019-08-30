Boner Fight for August 30th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THEY POO POO.

PROVO — Utah's debut of new offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig produced similar results. The Utes had just 125 yards of offense — 68 of them through Doak Walker Award candidate Zack Moss — at halftime, and clung to a 9-6 lead at the break. But the best offense is a good defense. Somewhere, head coach Kyle Whittingham is smiling. Francis Bernard and Julian Blackmon each returned an interception for a touchdown, and Utah pulled away for its ninth-straight win over rival BYU 30-12 in front of an announced crowd of 61,626 fans Thursday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium. "Our offense really exerted their will on the defense in the second half, especially in the third quarter," Whittingham said. "I thought Tyler Huntley did a great job of taking care of the football, running the offense and making good decisions." Moss led all rushers with 181 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries for the 14th-ranked Utes (1-0), who have not lost to their in-state rivals since 2009. BYU running back Ty'Son Williams ran for 45 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cougars (0-1). But after Williams scored BYU's first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, rain deluged the near-sellout crowd in Provo and forced an hour-long delay that brought the game's conclusion well past midnight.

Boner Candidate #2: AN INVESTIGATION DETERMINED THAT WE DID NOTHING……WRONG.

Baby Jordan came into this world shivering on a thin mattress across from a toilet inside a dirty Denver County jail cell on July 31, 2018. His mother, Diana Sanchez, 26, is now suing Denver city and county officials after she says she was left screaming in agony for hours over a year ago, with no anesthesia, no doctors, no family, or anyone at all to aid her in her delivery. The then-pregnant mom had been taken into custody two weeks earlier for identity theft-related charges, according to the Denver County Sheriff's Department. Recently-released surveillance video shows Sanchez's now one-year-old son being born at 10:44am that day, nearly six hours after his mother told a jailhouse guard she was going into labor. The guard reportedly refused to come to Sanchez's aid when her water broke an hour after she alerted him. Moments later, Jordan took his first breath before a male nurse, who had been watching Sanchez from outside the jail cell, walked in and picked up her naked child.