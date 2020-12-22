Boner Fight for December 22, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: GO AHEAD…GET VACCINATED IF YOU WANT TO TURN INTO A CROCODILE OR A BEARDED LADY

Jair Bolsonaro said drug giant Pfizer won’t take ‘responsibility’ if the vaccine turns people into ‘crocodiles’. This comes after Bolsonaro, who tested positive in July after ignoring social distancing guidelines, said he would not get the vaccine because he has “antibodies” dismissing his critics as “idiots.” On Thursday, Bolsonaro slammed drug giant Pfizer for allegedly not taking responsibility for side effects for the vaccine which has went through three stages of clinical trials. He said: “In the Pfizer contract, it’s very clear. ‘We’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, that’s your problem.

Boner Candidate #2: I AM ONE OF THE MANY ASKING WHY

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and some of his fellow members in Congress are being criticized on social media after posting photos of themselves getting early doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All members of Congress are being offered the vaccinations as part of protocols to ensure the “continuity of government operations,” according to the Associated Press. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose Monday in front of cameras as part of an effort to promote the safety of getting the vaccines.

