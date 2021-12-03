Boner Fight for December 3rd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: THE TEACHER DIDN’T THINK OF ANY RACIAL IMPLICATIONS WITH IT…AND THAT IS THE EXACT PROBLEM.

Summit Academy High School in Bluffdale recently promoted their “lunch jail” fundraiser on social media by posting a cartoon image of a black child who is wearing a jumpsuit and is behind bars.

via SL Trib

Boner Candidate #2: WELL HELL, NOW WE’RE GONNA HAVE TO CUT THE OTHER ONE OFF.

An Austrian surgeon was fined about the equivalent of $3,000 after she amputated the wrong leg of an elderly patient, who died before the case was brought to court.

via Newser