Boner Fight for December 6th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SURE THE NEIGHBORHOOD STINKS…AND THE HOUSES ARE REALLY EXPENSIVE TOO.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah—Officials with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality say a strange smell that has been plaguing Utah County since early November will likely continue for the next six months. The smell is coming from coal tar pits at the old Geneva Steel plant in Vineyard. The United States Steel Corporation has been tasked with cleaning up the site as UDEQ oversees the operation. While most people just notice a very unpleasant smell, some reported experiencing headaches or nausea from the smell of naphthalene. The symptoms are commonly associated with exposure to the chemical. Naphthalene is typically known for being an ingredient in mothballs. Keither Kuder, who lives in Vineyard, said the smell has been giving him migraines.

Boner Candidate #2: SPAIN’S BIG BROTHER HOUSE TAKES

MADRID — A contestant on a Spanish reality television show says she was sexually assaulted by another contestant while she was unconscious — an attack that was recorded. The show's producers then forced her to watch and filmed her reaction. Two years later, it has all burst into the open, with the recent leak of a video in which the woman, then 24, can be seen sobbing after the show's staff made her watch images of her own assault. The video of her pained reaction has spread widely on social media, prompting a national backlash against the show, "Gran Hermano" — the Spanish version of "Big Brother" — and against what campaigners against sex crimes and harassment say is a culture that still does not take the problems seriously enough.