Boner Fight for December 9, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THANKS RUDY

Hours after Michigan state Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson blasted Republicans for inviting President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to hold a hearing last week with supposed witnesses of voter fraud, the Democratic lawmaker’s phone began ringing nonstop. Over the span of two days, Johnson, who is Black, received nearly 100 calls from angry Trump supporters, according to a Facebook post with 10 screenshot images of the incoming calls, which she called “a sampling.” She had been doxed, she said, and now her harshest critics had a direct line to aim their racist threats. “You should be swinging from a f—— rope, you Democrat,” one woman said in a voice mail laced with racial slurs, according to Johnson’s Facebook post linking to a recording of the message. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D, condemned the harassment on Monday, calling it “not acceptable.” “Hate and violence have no place in Michigan,” Whitmer said at a news conference, adding that Michigan residents should move on from an election won by President-elect Joe Biden a month ago.

Boner Candidate #2: HOW PROPAGANDA HAPPENS

Patricia is suffering from an unexplained skin condition – but a misunderstanding about what might have caused it set off a chain of events that turned her foot into fodder for anti-vaccine activists. The picture showed purple and red sores, swollen and oozing with pus. “Supposedly this is a [vaccine] trial participant,” read the message alongside it. “Ready to roll up your sleeve?”

Within a day, those same feet had been mentioned thousands of times on Instagram and Facebook. The picture went viral on Twitter as well. “See they are trying to deliberately hurt us with the vaccine,” one tweet read. The feet belong to Patricia – a woman in her 30s living in Texas. And it’s true – she was a participant in a trial for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that started to be administered on Tuesday. But this is also true: Patricia never received the actual vaccine. Medical records show that she received a placebo, a small injection of salt water. (Researchers do this as a matter of routine, to compare groups that receive a drug or a vaccine with those who receive the placebo.) Her illness had nothing to do with injections. But that didn’t stop activists twisting her story to advance their own agendas. And on top of the physical pain caused by her condition, Patricia received a wave of online abuse.

