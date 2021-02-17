Boner Fight for February 17, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: NEXT THING YA KNOW WE’LL HAVE TO GET RID OF ANIMAL MASCOTS

A resolution that would have encouraged Utah schools to retire any Native American mascots failed to pass in the House on Tuesday after several conservative state lawmakers spoke out against it — with one questioning whether they were being too sensitive and if animal mascots would next be considered too controversial. “I’m not trying to directly compare the two,” said Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton. “But will we have PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals] arguing against that as well?” Some legislators shook their heads at the comment. One gasped. Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley City and the sponsor of the resolution, tried to respond but was not allowed to, based on the rules for House proceedings.

Boner Candidate #2: BECAUSE OUR UTAH LEGISLATORS ARE PETTY, PETULENT CHILDRED

Lingering upset over the 2020 election leaked onto the Utah House floor Tuesday afternoon as Republicans watered down a resolution seeking to recognize the success of the 2020 election, removing a section praising the use of mail-in ballots in Utah. The original version of HCR11 from Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, touted the highest voter turnout in recent Utah election history and gave much of the credit to the use of mail-in balloting, which has been the norm in Utah for several elections. But, suspicion of mail-in voting was the subject of baseless claims of voter fraud from former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters. For instance, there were misleading claims that vote-by-mail was less secure than in-person voting or that mail ballots were being cast for voters who had died.

