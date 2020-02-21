Boner Fight for February 21st, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S MY BODY COUNT BOARD

A man has been labelled 'gross, inconsiderate, creepy and an a**hole' after his roommate shared details of a board he created to keep track of the number of people he has slept with. The roommate says he lives with three of his friends at university, and recently invited a girl he had been talking to round to the flat to study and watch a film. He says he was 'super excited' and got the flat ready, which included taking down a board one of the guys he lives with had created. His flatmate 'thinks it's funny or cool' to pin his used condoms on a bulletin board to show off the number of times he has had sex, and leaves it up in the living room for everyone to see. The man says it is 'really big and really expensive', complete with sticker decorations alongside the six condoms pinned to it. Writing on Reddit, he says his friend has ignored requests asking him to take it down 'a million times', adding: "In his defense, he washes the condoms, cleans, and drys them." When the man's date came over, he says he went to wash his hand the board had appeared back on the wall and she was stood in the living room staring at it. "She looked really uncomfortable and she asked me what it was, I got so nervous and choked up," he said. "I turned bright red and explained what it was to her.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE SHE DROVE HIM TO SETTING HER ON FIRE.

Advocates for victims of domestic violence are angry with Queensland, Australia police after comments regarding a man who murdered his wife and three children by dousing them in gasoline and setting them on fire before stabbing himself to death, according to the Guardian. Under fire are comments about “keeping an open mind” about suggestions that 42-year-old Rowan Baxter may have been “driven too far” when he murdered his wife, 31-year-old Hannah Clarke, and children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3. Baxter has a history of domestic violence and was known to police. Hannah and Rowan Baxter and their three children, who were involved in a deadly car fire in the Brisbane suburb of Camp Hill on Wednesday. (Facebook) Clarke doused his wife and kids with gasoline inside of their car in a suburban Brisbane neighborhood. The children died inside the car after it burst into flames while Clarke died less than 24 hours later at a hospital.

Det. Insp. Thompson's comments aren't sitting well with Renee Eaves, a victim's advocate who has worked closely with the department regarding domestic violence situations.