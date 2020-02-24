Boner Fight for February 24th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I WANTED VIDEO OF SOMEONE WHO LIKES ME

A woman was changing in the bathroom when she noticed a cellphone hidden under the sink at a gym in Utah County. When she picked up the phone, she noticed it was recording, according to court documents. She took the phone to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and investigators tracked down the owner of the phone to a trainer at the gym where the woman frequents. 19-year-old Ashley Reed was met by police outside the gym last Wednesday and was arrested for 11 counts of voyeurism. On his phone, there was video evidence of Reed setting up the phone in the women’s bathroom, according to arresting documents. Reed admitted to investigators he hoped to capture video of a female “who he likes.” Additionally, he said he struggled with approaching her and that’s when he went to the women’s bathroom to set up his phone. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I TAKE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION BECAUSE I’M WORRIED ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT

A 55-year-old man was taken into custody after a bank robbery in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery in the 6100 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. Police after the robbery, the suspect was seen getting into a cab. One officer saw the cab and called for additional units as he followed the taxi. According to investigators, the suspect got out and ran away as officers chased him. Police said the suspect boarded a Metro bus and was taken into custody in the 2100 block of Dexter Avenue. Read More