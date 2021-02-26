Boner Fight for February 26, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WELL OF COURSE I WOULD SUPPORT SOMEONE WHO TRIED TO OVER THROW THE GOV. FOR PRESIDENT

Mitch McConnell told Fox News anchor Brett Baier he would support Trump for 2024 Trump Presidency, even after he came out saying that Trump was to blame for provoking the Capitol Riots. via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: RAND PAUL IS A JERK AND AN IDIOT

Senator Rand Paul – KY, used the confirmation hearing for Dr. Rachel Levine to compare gender-affirming treatment for kids to genital mutilation. via Vice