Boner of the Day for February 26, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WELL OF COURSE I WOULD SUPPORT SOMEONE WHO TRIED TO OVER THROW THE GOV. FOR PRESIDENT

Mitch McConnell told Fox News anchor Brett Baier he would support Trump for 2024 Trump Presidency, even after he came out saying that Trump was to blame for provoking the Capitol Riots. via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS FAKE NEWS

Rep. Mary Miller’s husband Chris Miller’s truck was spotted in a video at the capitol riots with a militia sticker in the back window. In a letter he admitted the Truck was his but the sticker was just a cool sticker, he wasn’t really a member. via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #3: Damn I’m Buzzed

Florida man was arrested for a DUI in route to the hospital he admits that he is buzzed and asks the arresting officer for forgiveness. via NBC 2

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: DR. PALTROW CAN HELP YOU WITH COVID

Gwyeneth Palrtow gave some new age advice on how to help treat long COVID-19 and British Health authorities are now ripping her apart. via Page Six

Boner Candidate #2: MY BUSINESS, JAZZY JAS, IS IN TROUBLE

North Carolina Woman used her business that closed in order to get a business relief loan from the Government to go shopping. via People

Boner Candidate #3: RAND PAUL IS A JERK AND AN IDIOT

Senator Rand Paul – KY, used the confirmation hearing for Dr. Rachel Levine to compare gender-affirming treatment for kids to genital mutilation. via Vice