Boner Fight for February 4th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HOW ABOUT THE COTTON PICKERS

SALT LAKE CITY — After hours of public comment and testimony, the Utah State Legislature’s House Education Committee voted to support a bill that would remove the name “Dixie” from “Dixie State University.” “This decision to change the name is in the best interests our students, the state of Utah and Dixie State University,” said Rep. Kelly Miles, R-Ogden, who sponsored House Bill 278. The bill passed out of committee on a 12-2 vote late Wednesday.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THEY WERE GOOD ACTORS AND THEY WORKED CHEAP

A Florida lawyer has been disbarred for having sex with inmates in jail and recording the encounters for a pornographic film, according to the state Supreme Court. Andrew Spark, 58, would solicit sex from incarcerated women and offer to put money in their commissary accounts if they let him use the footage for a porn video he called “Girls in Jail,” authorities said.

Read More