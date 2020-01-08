Boner Fight for January 8th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: A MARRIAGE MADE IN HELL

A senior employee of a for-profit immigrant detention center in Nevada has been placed on administrative leave after it was revealed that he was active on a neo-Nazi website and had ambitions of starting his own local white nationalist group. Travis Frey, 31, currently works at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, which is contracted by ICE and run by CoreCivic. CoreCivic is a private company that operates several ICE facilities. Frey was placed on leave after a report from Vice News detailed how he joined the neo-Nazi site Iron March in 2013 and posted at least a dozen times from 2016 to 2017 while working at a CoreCivic facility in Indianapolis. 'The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave while we review the information that has come to light,' said Amanda Gilchrist, director of public affairs at CoreCivic. 'We recognize the inherent dignity of the human person and the need to treat every individual with respect.'

Boner Candidate #2: SIC ‘EM

Police are looking for information on a racist road-rage attack that reportedly occurred in December in Cottonwood Heights. The assault began when a man driving a Nissan Altima flagged down a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta on Dec. 19, near a Famous Dave's restaurant at 1200 East and Fort Union Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights police wrote Monday. The man in the Jetta pulled into the restaurant parking lot and got out of the car to learn why the other driver had flagged him down, police wrote. The driver of the Altima also got out of his car and opened its back door, releasing a dog and commanding the dog to attack the other driver, police wrote. The driver of the Jetta hit the dog — which appeared to be a German shepherd — to protect himself, police wrote; the other man then held the Jetta driver down while the Altima driver's girlfriend and the dog attacked him. The Altima driver was yelling profanities and racial slurs at the driver of the Jetta, police wrote. Police described the attack as an act of road rage. The driver of the Altima was described as white, about 30 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with curly, blond hair. The female passenger was described as white, possibly having black hair with blond highlights.