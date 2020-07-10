Boner Fight for July 10, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS A WITCH HUNT AND I’M A VICTIM

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic believes he was unfairly trashed in the media for the COVID outbreak at his recent tennis tournament … comparing criticism to a “witch hunt.”

Of course, Djokovic took heavy fire for throwing tennis events in Croatia and Serbia with little to no social distancing or any significant protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In fact, there were photos and videos of Novak playing basketball with other athletes without masks during the tournament — and partying at a tightly packed nightclub withoutany PPE.

Novak — along with his wife and several other tournament participants — later tested positive for COVID. Shocker, right? Now, the 33-year-old is speaking out about the media coverage of his doomed event … and he’s really upset! “I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious,” Djokovic told the Serbian newspaper, Sportski Zurnal. “It’s obviously more than just criticism — it’s like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.” Novak was also asked if he’ll play in the upcoming U.S. Open.

Boner Candidate #2: LET'S MAKE THEM KEEP DRIVING THOSE DEATH TRAPS A United States Postal Service delivery truck. The USPS's "Long Lasting Vehicle" delivery trucks, or LLVs, have been catching fire at a rate of approximately 70 per year since 2014. When you hear the words "mail truck," do you imagine a boxy, white-and-blue vehicle with a steering wheel on its right side? Probably. Do you picture it engulfed in flames? Probably not. That image has become common in recent years, though — to a shocking degree. A new investigation by Motherboard, Vice's long-form investigative enterprise, details the alarming trend, in which more than 400 U.S. Postal Service delivery trucks have been damaged or destroyed by fires since May 2014. That means on average, a USPS delivery truck is catching fire every five days. Reporter Aaron Gordon broke the story after he and Motherboard obtained nearly 4,000 pages of fire investigation report documents through a Freedom of Information Act request. According to a tweet posted by Gordon on Tuesday, it all began with a handwritten letter he received eight months ago, which contained just one sentence: "File a FOIA with USPS for LLV truck fires."