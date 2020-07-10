Boner of the Day for July 10th, 2020

BONER ROUND ONE

Have you ever thought about what it would have been like to skip getting married and finding a partner and just going straight to having a baby? Knowing what parents know, it probably sounds a little bit crazy, however, this is a new trend that is gaining popularity. Yes, you read correctly. The latest, weird child-rearing trend has to do with co-parenting on purpose with fellow single strangers. The New York Post recently reported on this trend and it seems like every parent who is taking advantage of it has a completely different reason. For instance, they reported that Yelena Pronoza, a 41-year-old accountant from Staten Island, and parent to an 18-year-old daughter, has always yearned for another child and wanted to make her daughter a big sister. We get that. Her husband of eight years made it clear he didn’t want kids, so she left him about four years ago, and took to the Internet (as so many of us do) for answers as to how she can make her dream of being a mother again come true. “I was thinking, ‘How long will it take me to create a new relationship that will bring a child?’ It could take a year, or it could take 10 years,” said Pronoza, who initially searched for sperm donors. “That’s when I discovered co-parenting.” Read More

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic believes he was unfairly trashed in the media for the COVID outbreak at his recent tennis tournament … comparing criticism to a “witch hunt.”

Of course, Djokovic took heavy fire for throwing tennis events in Croatia and Serbia with little to no social distancing or any significant protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In fact, there were photos and videos of Novak playing basketball with other athletes without masks during the tournament — and partying at a tightly packed nightclub withoutany PPE.

Novak — along with his wife and several other tournament participants — later tested positive for COVID. Shocker, right? Now, the 33-year-old is speaking out about the media coverage of his doomed event … and he’s really upset! “I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious,” Djokovic told the Serbian newspaper, Sportski Zurnal. “It’s obviously more than just criticism — it’s like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.” Novak was also asked if he’ll play in the upcoming U.S. Open.

Carole Baskin’s is making a FORTUNE recording personalized messages, but fact of the matter is she’s also left TONS of dough on the table … ’cause she’s turned down lots of requests from people who want her to talk about her missing and presumed dead husband. Carole tells TMZ … she’s gotten over 600 Cameo requests so far, but along the way, she’s had to decline requests from people who are trying to get her to talk about the fate of her missing husband. She tells us, “I decline their requests to say things that would make fun of my husband’s disappearance because that was such a tragic time in my life, and in that of those who loved him.” Joe Exotic’s nemesis from the hit Netflix docuseries, ‘Tiger King,’ tells us she doesn’t think the people making those requests are doing it to be mean spirited, but regardless of how long it’s been, talking about her missing husband’s a sore subject.

Oregon Man Driving Stolen Car Crashes Into Woman Driving Another Stolen Car NEWBERG, OR. – A police chase in Oregon ended when a driver fleeing authorities in a stolen car crashed into a woman driving another stolen car. The debacle took place Monday when police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser driving through downtown Newberg, according to the Newberg-Dundee police. A pursuit ensued, and lasted for several blocks until the driver crashed into another car near an intersection. Cops identified the driver of the first car as Randy Lee Cooper of Portland. After taking Cooper into custody, the police realized that the second car was also reported stolen in an unrelated crime three weeks ago. The driver of that car, Kristin Nicole Begue, was also found to be under the influence. Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault and reckless driving.

A United States Postal Service delivery truck. The USPS’s “Long Lasting Vehicle” delivery trucks, or LLVs, have been catching fire at a rate of approximately 70 per year since 2014. When you hear the words “mail truck,” do you imagine a boxy, white-and-blue vehicle with a steering wheel on its right side? Probably. Do you picture it engulfed in flames? Probably not. That image has become common in recent years, though — to a shocking degree. A new investigation by Motherboard, Vice’s long-form investigative enterprise, details the alarming trend, in which more than 400 U.S. Postal Service delivery trucks have been damaged or destroyed by fires since May 2014. That means on average, a USPS delivery truck is catching fire every five days. Reporter Aaron Gordon broke the story after he and Motherboard obtained nearly 4,000 pages of fire investigation report documents through a Freedom of Information Act request. According to a tweet posted by Gordon on Tuesday, it all began with a handwritten letter he received eight months ago, which contained just one sentence: “File a FOIA with USPS for LLV truck fires.”

York Memorial Park is where family thought they laid Elease McInnis to rest. Days after her July 2 funeral, they found out their burial was for a complete stranger in this awful body mix-up. People in the funeral business are saying they’ve never heard of anything like it. “She doesn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,” said Jerry Bowman, the son of 75-year-old Catherine B. White.

White passed away on June 26. Monday night, the Bowman family told FOX 46 that Alexander Funeral Home had someone else’s body in their loved one’s casket. Today, FOX 46 confirmed with the cemetery that White was actually buried by the family of 91-year-old Elease McInnis. While the funeral home has consistently declined to comment, both families have confirmed with FOX 46 that somehow, their loved ones were switched. “You shouldn’t run into a problem like that if you are on top of your game, if you want to say it that way,” Palmer Dupree Sr. said. One of McInnis’ family members told FOX 46 they’re embarrassed and heartbroken. She says some of them thought McInnis looked different, but they weren’t sure if it was the embalming process. They never imagined it was a completely different person.