Boner Candidate #1: PAY UP!

For 25 years, the federal Violence Against Women Act has required any state that wants to be eligible for certain federal grants to certify that the state covers the cost of medical forensic exams for people who have been sexually assaulted. Six years ago, a newly minted graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago was working three part-time jobs and adjusting to life as a non-student. She stopped in for a drink one night at a restaurant in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, where she got into a conversation with a guy. The next thing she remembers clearly was awakening at home the next morning, aching, covered in bruises, with a swollen lip. She believed she had been raped and went to the local police station to file a report. The police sent her to a hospital emergency room nearby where, with her permission, a doctor did a medical forensic exam, checking her for injuries and taking evidence from her body and clothes to potentially use in a prosecution case. The exam took hours and made her even more miserable. Police never made an arrest. As time passed and the woman tried to move past the assault, she received The physicians group eventually sent her bill to a collection agency, and she started receiving nagging phone calls as well. Now 28 and living near Dallas, she still gets phone calls and letters a couple of times a year ordering her to pay up. For 25 years, the federal Violence Against Women Act has required any state that wants to be eligible for certain federal grants to certify that the state covers the cost of medical forensic exams for people who have been sexually assaulted.

Boner Candidate #2: HOW CAN PEOPLE BE SO UGLY?

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources is sending a warning message after two baby kestrels died in a nest that was tampered with outside a Lehi business. According to DWR spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley, a concerned citizen notified the department. “They noticed a net had been installed and it was separating the baby birds in the nest from the adult kestrel,” Jolley said.

DWR officers responded and called the Lehi Fire Department for help because the building was too tall to reach on their own. With the help of a ladder truck, wildlife officers and firefighters were able to remove the net and save the baby birds. But they couldn't save all of them — two of the five baby birds in the nest were already dead. "Our officer wasn't sure if they'd previously died or if it was as a result of being kind of cut off from their parents and from being able to get out," Jolley said. The three remaining baby birds were removed from the nest and were able to fly away. "It's hatching season, and so we just want to remind people: Don't touch baby birds. Don't bother nests," Jolley Said.