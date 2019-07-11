Geek News on the Radio for July 11th, 2019

Samuel L. Jackson reportedly has joined the cast of the “Saw” reboot. Jackson is set to play Chris Rock’s father in the latest iteration from the Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures horror franchise, Deadline reports. Rock is also producing the film and helped devise the story, with a script by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Production has begun in Toronto. Jackson, known as one of Hollywood’s hardest working men, stars in three films this summer. In the “Saw” reboot, Rock plays a police detective who sets out to investigate some gnarly crimes. Max Minghella plays William Schenk, Rock’s partner, and Marisol Nichols plays Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss. The latest “Saw” will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three of seven films in the franchise. It’s scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

Read More

Prequel to Game of Thrones

Ready for some new info about HBO’s mysterious Game of Thrones prequel series? EW recently spoke to author and executive producer George R.R. Martin about showrunner Jane Goldman’s pilot, which is currently filming in Northern Ireland. HBO and Martin have previously revealed the show takes place roughly 5,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, when Westeros was a very different place, and leads up to an epic confrontation with the White Walkers known as The Long Night. Since some fans have been concerned that the show is pre-Targaryen (and therefore pre-dragon), we asked Martin what are some families and creatures that are around during this time period. Martin gave some intriguing hints about the state of Westeros during this time period, and even noted a possible new title.

Read More

Kanye West Is Creating Star Wars Looking Homes