Boner Fight for July 22nd, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S PROBABLY STUFF IN THERE THAT WOULDN’T HELP OUR CASE.

The University of Utah says it shouldn’t have to release the counseling records of student-athlete Lauren McCluskey — who spoke to a school psychologist in the days and hours before she was killed — arguing in a new lawsuit that those should be considered confidential even in death. The filing in state court Monday comes after Utah’s State Records Committee ordered the U. last month to release the reports to McCluskey’s parents and their attorneys. The school, though, is now appealing that decision shortly before it was supposed to turn them over. “Mental health records often contain highly sensitive and personal information, the disclosure of which would constitute a gross invasion of personal privacy,” the U. argues in its lawsuit. The counseling records have become the latest focal point in how McCluskey’s concerns were handled by the university. McCluskey’s parents, who are separately suing the university for $56 million, say the school didn’t take their daughter’s concerns seriously. That focuses largely on the campus police department, which did little to investigate Lauren McCluskey’s multiple calls for help when she was being harassed and extorted by someone she had briefly dated.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: LAURA, TORONTO IS IN CANADA.

On Friday, the “Ingraham Angle” host took to Twitter to draw a bizarre connection between an online story that claimed Toronto had limited “religious freedom,” and U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden. Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer. “City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion” “Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer,” Ingraham wrote, alongside a story from far-right website Big League Politics that said Toronto had “banned” Catholic communion. First of all, Big League Politics was founded by former Brietbart employees and has frequently trafficked in conspiracy theories. It has been described by the New York Times as “an obscure right-wing news site […] which has promoted conspiracy theories and written favorably about white nationalist candidates.” The story Ingraham shared was inaccurate. In reality, the archbishop of Toronto modified the eucharist rite to observe safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s now a modified version of communion where a priest delivers the blessing from a safe distance, hands the congregant their wafer, and they then move more than two metres away from the priest before removing their mask to consume it.

Read More