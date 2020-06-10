Boner Fight for June 10th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HEY YOU KIDS!

Karen has struck again — this time at a park where a few little kids were taking a Power Wheels toy car for a spin … and she was ready to pull ’em over. Check it out … the old lady — who one Twitter user hilariously dubbed “grandkaren” — is upset that the woman watching the children is letting them “drive all over the place.” When the woman says the kids are just playing in their toy vehicle, Karen says she’s never seen a car in the park before … and what really bothers her is that they don’t have a driver’s license. Again, this is a Power Wheels ride … which has a TOP speed of 5 mph. Grandkaren gets one last gripe in about the kids being unsupervised … by the woman recording them from yards away. It’s unclear when and where this vid was shot, but regardless … it’s incredible stuff.

Boner Candidate #2: TRES BORING

Frédéric Desnard became the envy of fed up workers everywhere after being awarded $45,000 because his former job allegedly bored him out of his mind. The Parisian’s unlikely severance package marked the first case of a “bore-out” in French history, according to France TV. His “too boring” $80,000-a-year gig was a “descent into hell,” according to Desnard, who worked as a manager at Paris-based perfume firm Interparfums until 2014, the Telegraph reports. The bored-stiff worker claimed that after losing a key client he was relegated to working monotonous duties for four years, which made him “depressed, destroyed and ashamed.” Doctors seconded his self-diagnosis, while Desnard’s lawyers claimed in court that his hum-drum work life even caused him to suffer an epileptic seizure while driving. Due to his alleged declining mental state, Desnard left work for six months on sick leave, before eventually being furloughed by the cosmetics company in 2014. In an attempt to gain reparations for his on-the-job doldrums, he previously sued Interparfums for over $600,000 on the grounds of harassment and unfair dismissal, reports the BBC.

