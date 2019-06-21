Boner Fight for June 21st, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE BIKINI DOCTOR

A Myanmar doctor who wanted to become a model has had her medical license revoked for sharing “immoral” bikini photos. After several years of treating patients, Nang Mwe San began to share photos of her in a two-piece to social media and began participating in professional photo shoots. But in January this year, the now-29-year-old was issued a warning by the Myanmar Medical Council ordering her to stop posting such “racy” images and to delete existing ones from her page. Having ignored the warning, Mwe San had her medical license rescinded. “Here there is so much sexism,” she said in an interview with the New York Times. “They don’t want women to have higher positions. And they judge women on what we wear. They don’t even want us to wear trousers.” Mwe San said she was called by the council earlier this year and was ordered to stop dressing in a way that went against Myanmar traditional culture.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: 20 THOUSAND GOOD CHRISTIANS

More than 20,000 Christians have signed a petition calling for the cancellation of Good Omens, the television series adapted from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel – unfortunately addressing their petition to Netflix when the series is made by Amazon Prime. The six-part series was released last month, starring David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, who collaborate to prevent the coming of the antichrist and an imminent apocalypse. Pratchett’s last request to Gaiman before he died was that he adapt the novel they wrote together; Gaiman wrote the screenplay and worked as showrunner on the BBC/Amazon co-production, which the Radio Times called “a devilishly funny love letter to the book”.