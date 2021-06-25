Boner Fight for June 25, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: RACIST GRAFFITI

A George Floyd statue that was put up as part of the Juneteenth celebration was defaced with black paint and the words “Patriot Front” across the inscription. via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: I MAY HAVE CROSSED BOUNDRIES

A man in Salt Lake is charged with Arson, after he burned down set of buiness offices, because he was obssessed with two of the women who work in a massage parlor in the building. via Salt Lake Tribune