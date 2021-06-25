Boner of the Day for June 25, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU CALL YOUR EVENT ‘A REDNECK RAVE’

In Kentucky they hosted a “Redneck Rave” and it was very eventful, with 48 people charged and 14 people arrested in a bunch of bizarre events including a man’s throat being slit, a fist fight over a blanket and a man impaled on a branch. via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: RACIST GRAFFITI

A George Floyd statue that was put up as part of the Juneteenth celebration was defaced with black paint and the words “Patriot Front” across the inscription. via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S ONE BAD MOTHER….SHUT YOUR MOUTH

Shaft Bang Adams was arrested for driving with a suspended license but during the body search police found 4 crystals of meth in his penis skin. via The Smoking Gun

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’LL SHOW ‘EM

J.D. Laaperi, the head coach at a San Diego school, was fired after his team threw tortilla’s at their opponents who came from a predominantly Latino school. via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: OBSEQUIOUS AND A PIG? REALLY TUCKER?

Tucker Carlson went after the 4 star General Mark Milley, calling him a pig, obsequious, and stupid. via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: I MAY HAVE CROSSED BOUNDRIES

A man in Salt Lake is charged with Arson, after he burned down set of buiness offices, because he was obssessed with two of the women who work in a massage parlor in the building. via Salt Lake Tribune