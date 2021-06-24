Boner Fight for June 24th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE SHOULD ONLY BE TEACHING THINGS THAT ARE WHOLESOME AND OF GOOD REPORT

Critical Race Theory, or the fictional concept of school indorenate racism against white people, once again makes the headlines after Rep. Steve Christiansen targets Utah schools with a proposed bill to ban “divisive subjects.”

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: STOP BEING MEAN TO ME… I’M THE PRESIDENT

In what could only be a Saturday Night Live skit, twice impeached in a single term Donald Trump ironically wanted his department of justice to prevent Saturday Night Live from making fun of him.

via The Daily Beast