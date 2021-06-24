Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 24th, 2021

Werewolves Within – werewolf horror comedy – theaters – 3 stars
The small town of Beaverfield got a new ranger, who must uncover the truth behind mysterious creatures while being trapped at an inn during a storm.
Director: Josh Ruben
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil
F9: The Fast Saga – Vin Diesel & Co. return – theaters – 3 stars
Dom Toretto faces his sinful past after retreating to an otherwise peaceful life with his family. Him and his crew need to work together in order to stop one of the world’s greatest assassins.
Director: Justin Lin
Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.