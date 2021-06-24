Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 24th, 2021

Werewolves Within – werewolf horror comedy – theaters – 3 stars

The small town of Beaverfield got a new ranger, who must uncover the truth behind mysterious creatures while being trapped at an inn during a storm.

Director: Josh Ruben

Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil

F9: The Fast Saga – Vin Diesel & Co. return – theaters – 3 stars

Dom Toretto faces his sinful past after retreating to an otherwise peaceful life with his family. Him and his crew need to work together in order to stop one of the world’s greatest assassins.

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster

