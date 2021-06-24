Geek News on the Radio for June 24th, 2021

Candyman 2021 Drops a New Trailer

Upcoming horror movie remake, Candyman got another teaser trailer ahead of it’s release in August.

via Screen Rant

New Trailer for Suicide Squad Released

According to director James Gunn, the trailer was released early thanks to some of the cast members.

Wellington Paranormal, Spin-off from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is Receiving a U.S. Premiere

After 3 years of waiting, the show and all of it’s mockumentary humor will be arriving in the U.S.

via SyFy

Scarlet Johansson is Making a ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie

The project is in very early stages, but is planned to include the writer of Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley. Scarlet Johansson will be producing the movie.

via Deadline