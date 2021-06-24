Geek News on the Radio for June 24th, 2021

Candyman 2021 Drops a New Trailer
Upcoming horror movie remake, Candyman got another teaser trailer ahead of it’s release in August.
New Trailer for Suicide Squad Released
According to director James Gunn, the trailer was released early thanks to some of the cast members.
Wellington Paranormal, Spin-off from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is Receiving a U.S. Premiere
After 3 years of waiting, the show and all of it’s mockumentary humor will be arriving in the U.S.
Scarlet Johansson is Making a ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie
The project is in very early stages, but is planned to include the writer of Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley. Scarlet Johansson will be producing the movie.
