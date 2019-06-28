Boner Fight for June 28th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S IT! NO MORE ENGLISH!

I thought I’d seen peak idiocy at last night’s Democratic presidential debate, when candidates Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker both broke out into (quite poor) Spanish mid-answer, in a cringey effort to pander to Hispanic voters and signal wokeness. But, as is so often the case these days, the Left’s insanity was quickly outdone by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who offered a bizarre reaction to the first debate during a monologue on his show. After showing a hilarious clip of Booker’s terrible attempt at speaking Spanish, Carlson laughs at the camera. But what comes next isn’t funny. “You can add the English language to the long list of things the Democratic Party considers racist. How long before you’re banned from speaking it? Think we’re joking? Right… better to learn ‘Espanol’ if you want to talk to your grandkids… it’s a brand new world. Hope you’re excited for it.”

Boner Candidate #2: LEGAL ASSAULT.

When Ari Silver-Isenstadt was attending the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in the 90s, another student warned him about something that might happen during his OB/GYN rotation: A supervising surgeon might ask him and other students to perform a pelvic exam on a woman under anesthesia without her knowledge or explicit consent. The move would be just for practice and not for her medical benefit. To perform the exam, students insert two gloved fingers into the patient’s vagina and place one hand on her pelvis in order to feel the uterus and ovaries. Multiple medical students might do this, and patients would have no idea any of it happened. The practice of using non-consenting, unconscious patients as pelvic-exam training tools for medical students has continued to an unknown degree across the country since Silver-Isenstadt, now a pediatrician in Baltimore, first learned about it. It happens not only during gynecological surgeries, but also in the midst of unrelated procedures like stomach surgery. As a student, Silver-Isenstadt was ready to avoid doing such an exam at all costs, and his refusal became part of a movement to end the practice—an effort that would ultimately lead to statewide bans, first in California in 2003, then in Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa, Utah, and Maryland. While some individual medical schools like Harvard ban it, the practice remains legal in 42 states. For some current medical students—like Savanah Harshbarger, who enrolled at the Duke University School of Medicine in 2016—these pelvic exams are still routine. “I estimate that I did about 10 of these exams last year,” she said.

