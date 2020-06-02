Boner Fight for June 2nd, 2020

Boner Candidate #3: MATT GAETZ AND THE GLORY OF VIOLENCE

The Florida lawmaker and vocal Trump ally tweeted in response to Trump’s Sunday announcement on Twitter that anti-facist activists, or antifa, would be formally designated as a terrorist organization. “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” Gaetz posted. Twitter restricted the tweet, preventing it from being liked, replied to or retweeted. Before the social media platform’s action, the tweet had been retweeted more than 12,000 times, The Verge reported. A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that the “public interest notice” was placed on the tweet because it was “in violation of our glorification of violence policy,” which forbids the threatening of violence against an individual or group. The social media platform placed warnings on some of the president’s tweets last week, including a couple containing “potentially misleading information” about mail-in voting. On Friday, Twitter accused some of Trump’s tweets of violating the glorification of violence policy by calling the protesters in response to George Floyd’s death “thugs” and appearing to threaten military intervention over the demonstrations that had turned violent.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THE TWITTER THREATENING PROFESSOR

Weber State University will investigate a criminal justice professor who allegedly made several threatening comments about those involved in the nationwide protests this weekend against use of deadly force by police, including a Twitter post about how he would have driven a car into a crowd. The school declined to say Monday if professor Scott Senjo would be put on leave or what the review would include. WSU spokeswoman Allison Barlow Hess said the university is aware of the posts and “looking into the issue.” She added: “Weber State University does not condone violence or threats of violence under any circumstance.” Senjo, who has been at the school since August 2000, did not respond to a request for comment. The account where the comments were posted, @ProfSenjo, is linked to his Weber State email address and the cellphone number listed on his curriculum vitae. One comment from the account was a response to a video of a police car speeding into a crowd of protesters in New York City. That action has been criticized both by the New York police commissioner and mayor, along with those at the demonstration who say they feared being run over.

Read More