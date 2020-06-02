3 Bit Gamer for June 2nd, 2020

- Blizzcon 2020 is officially cancelled
- A November event, likely signals the cancellation of all 2020 gaming events
- Gamers were hoping for updates on Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and a new WoW expansion
- Virtual event is still possible
https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/26/21271059/blizzcon-2020-canceled-blizzard-entertainment
- Monster Sanctuary (PC) – out now
- Turn based RPG side-scroller – Pokemon meets Metroid, but better
- Exploring a 2D world, catching and training monsters
- Indie game made by a team of two dudes
- Valorant (PC) – out now
- Free-to-play first person multiplayer game from Riot Games
- Chasing the popularity of an older game – Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)
- Team-based tactical shooter
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – June 19
- Set five years after 2013’s groundbreaking title
- Third person survival horror set in post apocalyptic America
- Sneaking around, avoiding zombies and human baddies
- Intense story and super intense subject matter
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Windows – June 23
- Full remake of the beloved 2003 title on Xbox and PS2
- 3D platformer collectathon
