3 Bit Gamer for June 2nd, 2020

  • Blizzcon 2020 is officially cancelled
    • A November event, likely signals the cancellation of all 2020 gaming events
    • Gamers were hoping for updates on Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and a new WoW expansion
    • Virtual event is still possible

https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/26/21271059/blizzcon-2020-canceled-blizzard-entertainment

  • Monster Sanctuary (PC) – out now
    • Turn based RPG side-scroller – Pokemon meets Metroid, but better
    • Exploring a 2D world, catching and training monsters
    • Indie game made by a team of two dudes

  • Valorant (PC) – out now
    • Free-to-play first person multiplayer game from Riot Games
    • Chasing the popularity of an older game – Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)
    • Team-based tactical shooter

  • The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – June 19
    • Set five years after 2013’s groundbreaking title
    • Third person survival horror set in post apocalyptic America
    • Sneaking around, avoiding zombies and human baddies
    • Intense story and super intense subject matter

  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Windows – June 23
    • Full remake of the beloved 2003 title on Xbox and PS2
    • 3D platformer collectathon

