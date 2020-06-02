Boner of the Day for June 2nd, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WHITE PRIVILEGE

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has been slammed after sharing an Instagram post about racism following George Floyd’s death. The influencer, 20, shared a lengthy post on Sunday claiming she and her peers should ‘use their white privilege to stop this,’ and that others ‘need to understand that just “not being racist is not enough”.’ Her post sparked backlash from users who were quick to claim that her so-called ‘white privilege’ was the thing that stopped her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli from facing lengthy jail sentences during the college admissions scandal. In the long post shared to Instagram Stories, Olivia originally wrote: ‘Need to understand that just ”not being racist” is not enough. if you hear people saying disrespectful things. CORRECT THEM. ‘Don’t sit there and allow this to continue happening. And if someone says something like ”no one is around that it offends.” ‘Or ”it’s a joke” IT SHOULD OFFEND all of us because it’s outright wrong and disgusting that humans talk/treat other HUMANS the way we’ve seen. ‘Explain how it’s not funny at all. How actually ignorant it sounds. How uneducated you sound when u are undermining what black people have had to deal with for generations.’

Boner Candidate #2: THE MAYOR’S DAUGHTER SHOULD BE OFF LIMITS

Twitter on Monday temporarily suspended the account of a major New York City police union which posted the arrest report for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter which contained her personal information. The Sergeants Benevolent Association, the second-largest police union in the city which represents some 11,000 sergeants in the NYPD, ‘doxxed’ 25-year-old Chiara de Blasio. The mayor’s daughter was taken into police custody on Saturday night after police infiltrated an ‘unlawful assembly’ of about 100 protesters at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan. ‘Doxxing’ is a term to describe using social media or the internet to post sensitive information about an individual so as to embarrass them or cause them harm. The SBA posted a screenshot of Chiara de Blasio’s arrest report which included her address as well as government ID information, her driver’s license data, and other personal details. The union justified its action by accusing de Blasio of failing to offer police officers the necessary support as they face off with protesters angry over the police-involving killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis last Monday.

Boner Candidate #3: MATT GAETZ AND THE GLORY OF VIOLENCE

The Florida lawmaker and vocal Trump ally tweeted in response to Trump’s Sunday announcement on Twitter that anti-facist activists, or antifa, would be formally designated as a terrorist organization. “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” Gaetz posted. Twitter restricted the tweet, preventing it from being liked, replied to or retweeted. Before the social media platform’s action, the tweet had been retweeted more than 12,000 times, The Verge reported. A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that the “public interest notice” was placed on the tweet because it was “in violation of our glorification of violence policy,” which forbids the threatening of violence against an individual or group. The social media platform placed warnings on some of the president’s tweets last week, including a couple containing “potentially misleading information” about mail-in voting. On Friday, Twitter accused some of Trump’s tweets of violating the glorification of violence policy by calling the protesters in response to George Floyd’s death “thugs” and appearing to threaten military intervention over the demonstrations that had turned violent.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: U TUBER LOOTIN THE MALL

YouTube star Jake Paul was noticed by TMZ in a video of Black Lives Matter protesters that were looting a mall in a Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday night, and people are not happy. Paul was with friends at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale and as you can see in the video, the looters, who were reacting to the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd‘s unfortunate death at the knee of a police officer and President Donald Trump‘s violent reactionary tweet, are stealing tennis shoes and basically everything else they can get their hands on. While Paul can’t be seen stealing anything, he’s present as everyone around him destroys shops and steals nonessential goods. The backlash on social media included one post that stated “Jake is a millionaire, so he doesn’t need to loot.” According to the TMZ article, “that logic justifies looting for some, and that’s just plain wrong.” To quote Van Jones, “most people — regardless of color — condemn the violence. To make things better, the folks who constantly turned a deaf ear to police brutality need to speak out as loudly, and maybe we can make some progress.”

Boner Candidate #2: SURE, MY KID CAN DO PEDS

Performance-enhancing drugs played a large role in both the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong. Even though his use and subsequent lies about taking substances have helped turned Armstrong into a figure despised by many, he still is not completely opposed to them. Armstrong was interviewed for the two-part documentary about him called “Lance” that is being aired by ESPN. He was asked how he would feel if his son, a college football, said he wanted to take PEDs. “I would say that’s a bad idea. You’re a freshman in college. It might be a different conversation if you’re in the NFL. But at this point in your life and your career, not worth it,” Armstrong said. The quote makes it clear that Armstrong is open to PEDs for his son depending on the circumstances. It has to be factored into a cost-benefit analysis for him. And what does that mean? He still endorses cheating, which is why so many people dislike him.

Boner Candidate #3: THE TWITTER THREATENING PROFESSOR

Weber State University will investigate a criminal justice professor who allegedly made several threatening comments about those involved in the nationwide protests this weekend against use of deadly force by police, including a Twitter post about how he would have driven a car into a crowd. The school declined to say Monday if professor Scott Senjo would be put on leave or what the review would include. WSU spokeswoman Allison Barlow Hess said the university is aware of the posts and “looking into the issue.” She added: “Weber State University does not condone violence or threats of violence under any circumstance.” Senjo, who has been at the school since August 2000, did not respond to a request for comment. The account where the comments were posted, @ProfSenjo, is linked to his Weber State email address and the cellphone number listed on his curriculum vitae. One comment from the account was a response to a video of a police car speeding into a crowd of protesters in New York City. That action has been criticized both by the New York police commissioner and mayor, along with those at the demonstration who say they feared being run over.

