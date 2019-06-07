Boner Fight For June 7th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: FAKE NEWS AMID THE DEAD

The Ingraham Angle host later said that regardless of the president’s boasts about delaying the ceremony, it was ‘fake news’ that he was to blame for the late start.

Updated 06.07.19 5:24AM ET / Published 06.07.19 12:31AM ET While hundreds of veterans gathered in France on Thursday waiting for commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day to begin, President Trump sat nearby and joked with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about how he was “holding up” the ceremony to do an interview with her.

It was later claimed that the 15-minute delay was caused not by Trump’s affinity for Fox News, as many had believed, but French President Emmanuel Macron’s late arrival. Trump, however, appeared to believe and even delight in the idea that he was the primary cause of the delay during his friendly chat with Ingraham. “Listen to those incredible people back there,” Trump said, motioning towards the ceremony stage. “These people are so amazing, and what they don’t realize is that, I’m holding them up because of this interview. But that’s because it’s you.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: JUST PUT ‘EM ALL IN JAIL. Thousands of children put on alternative therapies amid measles outbreak, potentially exposing them to life-threatening illness. Rally held to protest proposed bill to remove parents’ ability to claim a philosophical exemption to opt their children out of measles vaccine at the Capitol in Olympia, Washington, on 8 February. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP. Thousands of American children are being put on homeopathic alternatives to vaccination by practitioners who claim they can prevent measles and “cure” autism, the Guardian has learned. At least 200 homeopaths in the US are practicing a controversial “therapy” known as Cease that falsely asserts that it has the power to treat and even cure autism. The acronym stands for Complete Elimination of Autistic Spectrum Expression. The “therapy” relies in part on administering high doses of vitamin C. Advocates falsely say it repairs the harm caused by vaccination – a double untruth as most vaccines are safe and there is no link between vaccines and autism, a condition for which there is no cure. Read More Take Our Poll