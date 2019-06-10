Boner of the Day for June 10th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S ABOUT RAPE AND REPRESSION YOU KNOW.

Kylie Jenner is receiving harsh criticism after she and Sofia Richie dressed up in costumes fromThe Handmaid’s Tale for a themed party over the weekend. Jenner, 21, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snap of herself and Richie (who is dating her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick) wearing red outfits for a bash at her Calabasas, California, home. The event was in honor of Jenner’s pal, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s, birthday; the reality star decked out her abode to look like Gilead, the fictional setting of the popular Hulu series, and served cocktails with names like “praise be vodka,” and “under his eyes tequila.” However, not everyone was impressed by the pals appearing to glamorize a show which highlights serious issues like women’s rights violations. “I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it,” wrote one Twitter user. “But why is Kylie Jenner having a Handmaid’s Tale party… she does realize it’s about rape & oppression… right?” questioned another. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT RIGHTS AS A FATHER.

When a young woman came to the Family Services of North Alabama office last year for help with trauma, saying she had been raped by her step-uncle when she was 15, rape crisis advocate Portia Shepherd heard something that “killed me, shocked me.” The step-uncle, who was getting out of jail after a drug conviction, wanted to be a part of their child’s life. And in Alabama, the alleged rapist could get custody. “It’s the craziest thing I ever heard in my life,” Shepherd said. “On the state level, people were shocked. How could Alabama even be missing this law?” Alabama is one of two states with no statute terminating parental rights for a person found to have conceived the child by rape or incest, a fact that has gained fresh relevance since its lawmakers adopted the nation’s strictest abortion ban in May. That statute even outlaws the procedure for victims of sexual assault and jails doctors who perform it, except in cases of serious risk to the woman’s health. While the Alabama abortion law has been challenged in court, abortion rights activists fear it could reduce access to the procedure, forcing rape victims to bear children and co-parent with their attackers.

Boner Candidate #3: BECAUSE WHY?

In yet another needless attack on the LGBTQ community, the Trump administration has rejected all requests from U.S. embassies to fly rainbow flags during June, otherwise known as Pride Month. Embassies in several countries, including Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia, were among those who requested—and were subsequently denied—permission to fly Pride flags. But in an odd caveat, the flag is allowed to be flown elsewhere on embassy grounds, including inside the building and on exterior walls, which is exactly what many are doing. According to the Washington Post,

The facades of the U.S. missions in Seoul and Chennai, India, are partially hidden behind large rainbow flags, while the embassy in New Delhi is aglow in rainbow colored lights. The website for the embassy in Santiago, Chile, shows a video of the chief diplomat raising a rainbow flag last month for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The Vienna embassy’s website features a photo of a rainbow flag flying below Old Glory on a mast jutting from the building, a statement by Diplomats for Equality and a story about a professor lecturing on the visibility and growth of LGBT rights. U.S. diplomats in Jerusalem joined a March for Pride and Tolerance, and several ambassadors have tweeted photos of themselves in local Pride parades or standing outside the embassies surrounded by employees holding up letters spelling PRIDE. “This is a category one insurrection,” said one diplomat, who like others interviewed about the sentiment over the rejections, which were not made in writing, spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired.

Under Obama, Pride flags simply had to be smaller than the American flags they flew beneath. But under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who is a strong proponent of marriage being between a man and a woman, symbols of LGBT expression are being downplayed.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL SHOW HER

A man was arrested Saturday and faces felony charges of arson and burglary. Police say Sengathith Rattana, 37, started a fire inside a home in West Valley City near 4300 Hawkeye St. and sent photos of it to his wife. The couple — with a divorce pending — were in an argument Friday night, and the wife left to stay the night in Lehi, according to police. Just before 5 a.m., Rattana sent her photos of himself starting a fire inside her home. Rattana barricaded the doors to the home and escaped out of a second-story window after he lit the fire, police records state. When fire crews arrived at the West Valley home, the fire had nearly gone out on its own. Police say Rattana lit some clothing on fire, which only spread to the floor and one wall. He was booked on suspicion of felony arson and burglary, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Boner Candidate #2: HEY IS THAT CRAB IN YOUR PANTS

Lower Allen Township Police in Pennsylvania are searching for two men who shoved crabs in their pants and left a grocery store without paying for them. On June 5 at 11:45 a.m., police responded to a non-active retail theft at the Weis Markets. While there, they reviewed video of two retail thefts and returns committed by the same two men on June 2 and June 4. On the evening of June 2, a dark-skinned male entered the store with a white male and put two packs of crab meat in his pants. The meat was valued at $41.97 and both males left without paying for it. The white male then re-entered the store, returned one of the packs of crab meat, and received cash for it. The two suspects did the same thing on the evening of June 4 as well. Both males left the parking lot, driving a white Ford pick-up truck with a white cap.

Boner Candidate #3: TO GO OR SIT OUTSIDE

A restaurant is under fire after customers said the owner won’t allow service dogs inside. Different customers on two occasions, two weeks apart, said the owner of Bombay Grill in Ogden refused to serve them if they sat inside with their dogs. Missy Warwood said she, her husband, 5-year-old son Jefferson and Jefferson’s service dog, Sage, tried to eat at Bombay Grill for her birthday at the end of May. She said Jefferson has Down syndrome and doesn’t speak. Sage, she said, is considered Jefferson’s medical equipment. “Out and about, Jefferson wanders and runs and doesn’t sit still,” she said, as her squirmy son started crawling into her lap. Sage keeps Jefferson safe and calm, she said, and allows them to live life normally in public. When they walked into Bombay Grill, she said the owner immediately turned them away and told them, “no dogs.” “We tried to educate him, and let him know that we have every right to be here. It’s my son’s service dog. He needs it,” Warwood said, recalling her conversation with the owner. “And he said, ‘No. It’s my opinion, it’s my restaurant. And I say, no dogs.'” They left the restaurant, then posted the ADA regulations online to the restaurant’s Facebook page, asking them to read up on the laws.

